Netizens trend #JusticeForNazimJokhio after man's corpse was found at Pak lawmaker's farmhouse; here's all you need to know

The corpse of a man named Nazim Jokhio was found at a farmhouse owned by a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker in Karachi's Malir.

The PPP MPA Jam Awais and MNA Jam Abdul Karim were being accused by the victim's brother of involvement in the alleged murder.

It all started at 4 p.m, when Nazim Jokhio recorded a live video of the individuals hunting. Someone had seized his phone and beaten him to silence him, but he was later returned his phone.

The allegations made were based on this very video that the relatives claim had been recorded by the victim himself where he said that he had been tortured and threatened over a clip where he had shot the guests of some influential persons hunting in his village, reported Dawn.

Nazim's body was sent to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for legal proceedings, where it remained for more than five hours. On this occasion, the victim's relatives also shared the video statement with the media.

Following the horrendous incident, the relatives along with the members of the Jokhio community staged a sit-in with the body of the victim on the main National Highway near Ghaghar Phatak on Thursday, after which the burial of the body was done and the sit-in resumed that lasted into the evening, reported Dawn.

The demonstration was joined by the leaders of various political parties and activists that included PML-N leader Qadir Kalmati, PTI leader Dr Masroor Siyal, PML-F lawmaker Nusrat Abbasi, Sindh United Party leader Zain Shah and former MNA Hakeem Baloch, according to the newspaper.

Other party leaders and Sindh Social Welfare Minister Sajid Jokhio paid a visit to the victim's family and assured them of justice. The minister, however, belonging to PPP denied being the visit politically motivated, reported the newspaper.

"We are not here to do politics, but to express regret over the loss of human life and to assure the heirs of the arrest of the suspects," Dawn quoted the minister as saying.

"Our protest will continue till the cruel waderas (landlords) are arrested," Dawn quoted the victim's brother as saying.

(With inputs from ANI)

Netizens on Twitter have also come forward to raise their voices against the accused, as they demand for justice for Nazim Jokhio. This even led to the hashtag JusticeForNazimJokhio to trend on Twitter.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 11:41 AM IST