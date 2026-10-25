Neil Armstrong’s Childhood Home In Ohio To Be Preserved After $400,000 Donation By Retired Pilot Who Saw Moon Landing In 1969 | X

A childhood home closely associated with Neil Armstrong, the first person to walk on the Moon, is set to be preserved after a retired military pilot donated $400,000 to help secure the historic property in Ohio, US.

Ken Schreiber, a Texas resident who watched Armstrong make history during the Apollo 11 mission at the age of nine, stepped in after learning that the astronaut’s former home had been put up for sale in August 2026.

Retired Pilot Steps In To Save Neil Armstrong’s Childhood Home

Schreiber, who grew up in Dayton, Ohio, served 20 years in the US Air Force before later working as a pilot for American Airlines. Inspired by the historic Moon landing in July 1969, he wanted to ensure that Armstrong’s childhood home remained protected for future generations.

Initially considering collecting contributions from friends, Schreiber ultimately decided to fund the entire $400,000 purchase himself.

“I just thought somebody has got to step up to the plate,” Schreiber told the AP, recalling his father’s advice about making a meaningful contribution in life.

The Auglaize County Historical Society acquired the property with his donation, finalising the sale on October 19, 2026.

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Inside The House Where Armstrong’s Interest In Aviation Began

The Armstrong family purchased the Wapakoneta property in 1944. During his childhood there, Armstrong built model aeroplanes in the dining room and constructed a wind tunnel in the basement to experiment with his designs.

He also earned his pilot’s licence at just 16, laying the groundwork for a career that would eventually take him beyond Earth’s atmosphere.

Armstrong became the first human to walk on the Moon on July 20, 1969, during NASA’s Apollo 11 mission, alongside fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins.

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Schreiber visited the property during the summer and said he could picture the young Armstrong running up and down its stairs.

Historic Home To Open To Public

The historical society plans to restore the house to its 1940s appearance, with hopes of welcoming visitors within three years.

Previous owner Karen Mikesell, a retired history teacher who purchased the property in 1988, spent decades preserving its connection to Armstrong. She also welcomed nine astronauts to the home, including Aldrin.