'Need to learn the reality of Holocaust': Republicans compare Biden's COVID-19 vaccination push to Nazism; receive severe backlash

The term "brown shirts" refers to the paramilitary group that aided Adolf Hitler's rise to power in the 1930s and '40s.

Greene's tweet comes just weeks after she apologized for comparing Capitol Hill mask-wearing rules to the Holocaust.

Republican Lauren Boebert also called vaccination officials 'Needle Nazis'. She tweeted, "Biden has deployed his Needle Nazis to Mesa County. The people of my district are more than smart enough to make their own decisions about the experimental vaccine and don’t need coercion by federal agents. Did I wake up in Communist China?"