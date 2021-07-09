'Need to learn the reality of Holocaust': Republicans compare Biden's COVID-19 vaccination push to Nazism; receive severe backlash

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene in the United States of America on Tuesday compared officials carrying out the latest Covid-19 vaccination push to Nazi-era "brown shirts".
Commenting on Biden's statement regarding mobilizing officials to reach unvaccinated individuals at their homes, Greene tweeted, "People have a choice, they don't need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations. You can't force people to be part of the human experiment."
The term "brown shirts" refers to the paramilitary group that aided Adolf Hitler's rise to power in the 1930s and '40s.
Greene's tweet comes just weeks after she apologized for comparing Capitol Hill mask-wearing rules to the Holocaust.
Republican Lauren Boebert also called vaccination officials 'Needle Nazis'. She tweeted, "Biden has deployed his Needle Nazis to Mesa County. The people of my district are more than smart enough to make their own decisions about the experimental vaccine and don’t need coercion by federal agents. Did I wake up in Communist China?"
However, such carefree usage of terms related to Nazism and Holocaust is not being taken lightly by people. Many people are taking to social media to criticise those who are comparing vaccination push to Holocaust.
Here's what people are saying. Have a look.
