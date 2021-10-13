Navratri Ashtami 2021: Netizens take to Twitter to greet their loved ones on the auspicious occasion

Today marks a very special day of the Hindu festival of Navratri, a time when worshippers of Maa Durga worship Goddess Mahagauri celebrate Ashtami, also known as Durga Ashtami, on 13 October.

The goddess Durga's nine forms, Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri, are honoured throughout the nine-day Navratri festival. During the extended celebrations, it is one of the most important days. When worshipping the goddess, one can wear yellow or white clothing.

Ashtami ceremonies begin with mahasnan, or a grand bath, to cleanse oneself of pollutants, according to Hindu tradition. This is followed by the installation of nine tiny pots to evoke goddess Durga's nine Shaktis, which are then worshipped at Mahashtami puja. Yellow flowers, halwa, puri, and black chickpeas are also offered to Goddess Mahagauri by devotees.

As the nation celebrates Durga Ashtami today, netizens have taken to several social media platforms including Twitter to wish their loved ones on this auspicious day by praying for their health, happiness and prosperity.

Have a look at a few wishes:

Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 11:15 AM IST