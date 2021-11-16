NationalPressDay: Netizens take to Twitter to pay tributes to media professionals for their service

Every year on November 16th, National Press Day is marked to commemorate the foundation of the Press Council of India (PCI) in 1966.

On this day, the Press Council of India began its role as a moral watchdog, ensuring that the press upholds the high standards required of such a powerful medium.

The First Press Commission sought to establish a Press Council in 1956 to preserve India's press freedom. The Press Council of India was created on July 4, 1966. It went into effect on November 16, 1966. As a result, every year on November 16th, National Press Day is observed.

The 1st Press Commission had recommended the formation of the Press Council of India in 1956, concluding that the best way to maintain professional ethics in journalism would be to establish a body with statutory authority, comprised primarily of people associated with industry, whose duty would be to arbitrate.

Under the Press Council Act of 1978, the Press Council of India was established in 1966. The Press Council of India is currently chaired by Justice Chandramauli Kumar Prasad. He was re-elected to a second term.

As we celebrate press day nationwide, have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to pay their tributes to media professionals for their service.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 10:27 AM IST