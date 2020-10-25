'Nationalist Kher...': Anupam Kher trolled for a tweet referring his New York residence as 'Home'

After spending eight months at his home in Mumbai with his son, Sikandar Kher, veteran actor Anupam Kher recently went back to New York.

Taking to Twitter actor shared photos of his New York residence and wrote, "The magic thing about Home is that it feels good to leave, and it feels even better to come back!! :) #BackInNY (sic)."

However, as the actor mentioned "home" in his tweet, several netizens trolled him for calling the "New York his home".

One user commented, "Never get lectured about patriotism from those who don't hesitate calling a foreign land their "home" (sic)."

"How privileged to call New York “home” How he remembers this while issuing patriot certificates to Indians (sic)," wrote another one.

Check out the other reactions here: