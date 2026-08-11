'Nandi Bike’ Goes Viral During Kanwar Yatra, Leaves Social Media In Splits - WATCH

The ongoing Kanwar Yatra witnessed an unusual sight when two devotees took to the road on a motorcycle transformed into a giant representation of Nandi, the sacred bull associated with Lord Shiva.

A video showing the creatively modified motorcycle has been making waves on X, with the unusual vehicle quickly becoming a talking point among social media users. The striking makeover turned a regular bike into an eye-catching tribute to Lord Shiva’s revered vahana.

Motorcycle transformed into Nandi

The motorcycle appeared to have undergone extensive modifications to give it the appearance of Nandi. It was covered in a white, furry material that created the impression of the bull’s body, while a makeshift Nandi face was positioned above the motorcycle’s headlight.

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With two devotees riding the uniquely decorated vehicle during the pilgrimage, the ‘Nandi bike’ stood out among the many colourful and elaborately decorated vehicles associated with the Kanwar Yatra.

The unusual creation soon attracted attention online after a video of the bike was shared on X with the caption, “India is not for beginners.”

‘Nandi Bike’ video grabs attention online

The distinctive motorcycle has sparked curiosity among viewers, with its unusual design becoming the main attraction of the viral clip. The creative modification reflects the elaborate ways in which devotees often incorporate religious symbolism into their Kanwar Yatra journeys.

The sight of a motorcycle resembling Nandi travelling along with the pilgrims added another memorable moment to this year’s pilgrimage.

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What is the Kanwar Yatra?

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual Hindu pilgrimage dedicated to Lord Shiva. During the journey, Kanwariyas travel to sacred places, particularly locations along the Ganga, to collect holy water.

The devotees then carry the water back to their respective destinations and offer it at Shiva temples, especially during the holy month of Shravan. Many pilgrims undertake the journey on foot, while others use decorated vehicles as they travel between religious sites.

As the pilgrimage brings large numbers of devotees onto the roads, elaborately decorated Kanwar structures, vehicles and displays are often seen along the routes.