Nanded Flyover Collapse: Vishnupuri Bridge Section Falls On Nanded-Latur Highway | VISUALS

Nanded witnessed a major infrastructure scare on Thursday morning after a portion of the flyover structure near Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Engineering College in Vishnupuri collapsed on the Nanded-Latur Highway.

The sudden collapse created panic among commuters and nearby residents. The incident took place on a busy highway stretch, but authorities reported that no casualties or injuries occurred. The narrow escape has brought renewed attention to the safety of road infrastructure projects across Maharashtra.

Busy Vishnupuri area faces safety concerns

The Vishnupuri region is among the busiest parts of Nanded due to the presence of major educational and healthcare institutions. The area includes Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital, Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, and several other educational campuses.

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With students, patients, staff, and commuters regularly using this route, the collapse of a flyover section has raised concerns about the safety of thousands of people travelling through the area every day.

Ongoing construction work under scrutiny

The incident has raised questions regarding the quality of construction and supervision of the ongoing highway development work. Since work on the road project is still underway, residents and commuters are seeking clarity on whether proper safety inspections and quality checks were carried out during construction.

Infrastructure experts often emphasise that regular structural assessments and strict monitoring are essential for preventing failures, especially on high-traffic routes.

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Citizens demand detailed investigation

Following the incident, local residents have demanded a thorough investigation into the cause of the collapse. They have also urged authorities to identify those responsible if any lapses are found and take strict action.

Residents have called for an immediate structural inspection of the entire flyover to ensure that other sections are not at risk. They have also demanded that necessary repair work be completed on priority to prevent further danger to commuters.