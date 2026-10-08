Nana Patekar Dies At 75: From ‘Control Uday Control’ To ‘Le Main Bhi Nacha’, Actor's Iconic Memes Flood Internet As Fans Mourn His Demise |

Veteran actor Nana Patekar has died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa on Thursday. The actor’s death has left the film industry and millions of fans mourning the loss of one of Indian cinema’s most distinctive performers.

A recipient of the Padma Shri, Patekar made his acting debut with Gaman in 1978. Over the decades, he established himself as a versatile performer, delivering memorable performances across intense dramas, action films and comedies. His performances in films such as Parinda (1989) and Krantiveer (1994) earned him National Film Awards for Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor, respectively.

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However, beyond his acclaimed filmography, several of Patekar’s scenes and dialogues found an entirely new audience online. His distinctive expressions, comic timing and powerful delivery turned moments from his films into widely shared memes and reaction clips, particularly among millennials and Gen Z.

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One of the most recognisable examples is his “Control Uday, control” dialogue from Welcome. His exasperated delivery while playing the eccentric gangster Uday Shetty became a go-to meme for situations involving frustration, chaos or an attempt to keep emotions in check.

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Another memorable internet moment came from Tum Milo Toh Sahi, where his “Le main bhi nacha” scene was transformed into countless memes and social media reactions. The clip continues to resurface whenever users want to express unexpected excitement or comic disbelief.

Patekar’s performances in films such as Welcome, Apaharan, Yeshwant and Natsamrat have also remained popular with audiences across generations. While many of his roles were remembered for their intensity and emotional depth, the internet gave some of his lighter and more dramatic moments a second life.

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As tributes pour in following his death, social media users have been revisiting Patekar’s most memorable scenes and dialogues. For a generation that grew up watching his films and another that discovered his work through memes, these moments serve as a reminder of the actor’s lasting cultural impact.