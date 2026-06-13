Nalasopara Man Claims Hitachi ATM Dispensed ₹3600 Instead Of ₹4000; Even Receives One Torn Note | VIDEO

A customer in Nalasopara has alleged that a Hitachi-operated UPI Cash Withdrawal ATM dispensed less money than requested and also included a damaged currency note. The incident reportedly took place at an ATM kiosk in Gala Nagar, raising fresh concerns about the reliability of cash-dispensing machines.

According to the customer, he initiated a withdrawal of ₹4,000 using the ATM's UPI Cash Withdrawal facility. However, after counting the cash received, he discovered that the machine had dispensed only ₹3,600. To make matters worse, one of the notes worth ₹200 was allegedly torn.

Customer alleges financial loss

The customer claimed that he suffered a direct monetary loss due to the shortfall in cash. While the ATM transaction was for ₹4,000, only ₹3,600 was dispensed. In addition, the inclusion of a damaged ₹200 note further added to the inconvenience.

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The incident has sparked discussions among local residents, many of whom have questioned the quality checks and maintenance procedures followed for ATM cash-loading operations.

Video recorded inside ATM kiosk

After noticing the discrepancy, the customer reportedly decided to document the incident immediately. Standing in full view of the CCTV camera installed inside the ATM center, he recounted the notes and recorded a video on his mobile phone.

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The recording was intended to serve as evidence while raising the issue with the bank and the ATM service provider. The video has since surfaced on social media platforms, drawing attention from users who expressed concern over the alleged malfunction.

Similar Hitachi ATM was in news last month

Interestingly, this is not the first time a Hitachi ATM in the Vasai-Virar region has made headlines. About a month ago, another ATM operated by the same company in the Golani Naka area of Vasai reportedly experienced a very different technical glitch.

At the time, customers claimed that the machine was dispensing more cash than requested. Reports suggested that when a user withdrew ₹100, the ATM dispensed ₹500 while only ₹100 was debited from the account. Similarly, a withdrawal request of ₹400 allegedly resulted in ₹2,000 being dispensed.

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Residents seek immediate action

With reports of both excess cash disbursement and alleged cash shortages emerging within a short span, local residents and customers are demanding a thorough investigation into the recurring technical issues.

Consumers have urged the ATM operator and associated banking authorities to identify the root cause of the glitches and implement permanent corrective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.