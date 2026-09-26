Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express Stone-Pelting Incident: 3 Coaches Damaged; Passenger Captures Moment In Viral Video

Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express Stone-Pelting Incident: 3 Coaches Damaged, No Injuries Reported |

A stone-pelting incident was reported aboard the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express on Friday night, September 25, after the train came under attack in Maharashtra’s Borkhedi-Sindhi section. Window panes in three coaches were damaged, although no passengers were injured in the incident.

Train No. 12290 was travelling towards Mumbai when the incident occurred at around 8:30 pm, shortly after it crossed Borkhedi station.

Windows of three Duronto coaches cracked

According to railway authorities, an object believed to be a stone struck the train from outside, causing cracks in the window glass of coaches A-1, B-2 and B-5.

Despite the damage, the incident did not result in any reported injuries or loss of passenger belongings. Escort staff and passengers on board confirmed that the impact came from outside the moving train.

RPF, GRP launch search in Borkhedi-Sindhi section

Following the incident, personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) carried out searches along the affected stretch.

Teams also checked areas around Borkhedi and Brahmani villages as part of the investigation. Local residents and the Police Patil were questioned to gather information about anyone who may have been involved.

However, the search did not lead to the identification of any suspect, and officials said no concrete evidence was found at the spot.

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Case registered under railway act

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident to establish the exact location from where the object was thrown and identify the person responsible.

A case has been registered against an unknown individual under Section 153 of the Railway Act in connection with the stone-pelting incident.

The investigation remains underway.