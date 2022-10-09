Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along says,

Pose ready Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along |

Every one is a fan of Nagaland's Higher Education and Tribal Affairs Minister, Temjen Imna Along's sense of humour. The minister keeps his social media followers entertained with his posts. Recently, Along took to Twitter and posted his picture with some fun lines which showed his love for camera and netizens totally admired it.

He tweeted, “My eyes may be small, but I can see the camera from a mile. Always pose ready. Also I can see you smile as you reading it! Good Morning,” with his picture.

Read his post below:

My eyes may be small, but I can see the camera from a mile.



Always pose ready. 📸



Also I can see you smile as you reading it! 😉



Good Morning pic.twitter.com/7ntWw5UMVx — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) October 9, 2022

The post was liked by 48,300 people within a few hours of being shared. Most of the social media users commented on the minister's post. One user wrote, 'Most engaging and entertaining minister in whole of India; PERIOD!!"

Another user wrote,"What a rockstar you are!!"

Read the comments of the Twitter users below:

Most engaging and entertaining minister in whole of India... PERIOD!!

More power to you, Temjen ji... — Prashant​ Menon (@menoned) October 9, 2022

A leader with a golden heart and full of humour 🙏

Good Morning Sir 😎😃 — Shubham Kumar (@ishubhamrajpoot) October 9, 2022

What a rockstar you are! — Hemant Srimal (@HemantSrimal) October 9, 2022

Looking Handsome sir — Rajesh Sarkar (@RajeshSarkar26) October 9, 2022

You're so cool 😁 — ❤️🫧 (@TaaniHere) October 9, 2022

Temjen ji you are hands down the most engaging minister from your part of India. It is such a welcome step. The entire NE, especially Nagaland remains a hidden jewel for tourism in India. Indians would want to know more about the Naga culture and aesthetics. 🙏🏻 — 🇮🇳 भारतः उवाच (@gujjubangali) October 9, 2022

We love you♥️ — bird (@calculatorpjs) October 9, 2022

You don't loose your charm. — Shinde Jaywardhan (@justjay001) October 9, 2022

You are a beauty ! Hope some day I'll get a chance to meet you .

Humor level --Infinity — Naveen Dubey🇮🇳 (@naveen_uwach) October 9, 2022

Sirji.. big fan.. 🙏🙏 — Shekhar (@shekhard27) October 9, 2022

Earlier, the minister made headlines for asking people to join singles movement. He had advised people to stay single like him so that all can contribute towards a sustainable future on World Population Day. He had also shared a post in which he said that he felt like a celebrity when people wanted to take selfies with him.