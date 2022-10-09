Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along says,

Every one is a fan of Nagaland's Higher Education and Tribal Affairs Minister, Temjen Imna Along's sense of humour. The minister keeps his social media followers entertained with his posts. Recently, Along took to Twitter and posted his picture with some fun lines which showed his love for camera and netizens totally admired it.
He tweeted, “My eyes may be small, but I can see the camera from a mile. Always pose ready. Also I can see you smile as you reading it! Good Morning,” with his picture.
Read his post below:
The post was liked by 48,300 people within a few hours of being shared. Most of the social media users commented on the minister's post. One user wrote, 'Most engaging and entertaining minister in whole of India; PERIOD!!"
Another user wrote,"What a rockstar you are!!"
Read the comments of the Twitter users below:
Earlier, the minister made headlines for asking people to join singles movement. He had advised people to stay single like him so that all can contribute towards a sustainable future on World Population Day. He had also shared a post in which he said that he felt like a celebrity when people wanted to take selfies with him.
