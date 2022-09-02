Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along shares pictures of meal served on Indian Railways, says ‘never skip a meal’

Nagaland's minister of higher education and tribal affairs shared a photograph of his dinner thali served to him on the train. He was heading to Dimapur city in Nagaland from Guwahati in Assam. The thali had chicken curry, dal, chapati, rice, omelette and curd along with a sachet of pickle. The Nagaland minister appreciated the Railways for the wonderfully served food and also tagged Railways Minister Ashwini Vaisnaw and the Ministry of Railways.
He tweeted the following picture with the caption below:
Rail Seva which is an official Twitter account for support to rail users by Indian Railways replied to the Nagaland's minister post:
Social media users commented the following in response to minister's tweet:
Earlier, the minister made headlines on the occasion of World Population Day. He advised to stay single like him and that together we all can contribute towards a sustainable future. And asked to come join the singles movement today.
The Nagaland minister remains active on the internet and is an internet sensation for his sense of humour and making jokes at his own expense.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)