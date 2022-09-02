Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along shares pictures of meal served on Indian Railways, says ‘never skip a meal’

Temjen Imna Along appreciates Indian Railways for the wonderful dinner in Rajdhani Express |

Nagaland's minister of higher education and tribal affairs shared a photograph of his dinner thali served to him on the train. He was heading to Dimapur city in Nagaland from Guwahati in Assam. The thali had chicken curry, dal, chapati, rice, omelette and curd along with a sachet of pickle. The Nagaland minister appreciated the Railways for the wonderfully served food and also tagged Railways Minister Ashwini Vaisnaw and the Ministry of Railways.

He tweeted the following picture with the caption below:

Life is a journey, enjoy the trip;

Food is life, never skip your meal!



Grateful for the wonderfully served dinner at #RajdhaniExpress, while heading to Dimapur from Guwahati.#TravelStory#Foodstagram@AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/q4Uot9HUk0 — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) August 31, 2022

Rail Seva which is an official Twitter account for support to rail users by Indian Railways replied to the Nagaland's minister post:

Sir, thank you for sparing your valuable time in writing to us. However your feedback will boost our team energy to work with more enthusiasm.



-IRCTC Official — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) August 31, 2022

Social media users commented the following in response to minister's tweet:

Earlier, the minister made headlines on the occasion of World Population Day. He advised to stay single like him and that together we all can contribute towards a sustainable future. And asked to come join the singles movement today.

On the occasion of #WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing.



Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future.



Come join the singles movement today. pic.twitter.com/geAKZ64bSr — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 11, 2022

The Nagaland minister remains active on the internet and is an internet sensation for his sense of humour and making jokes at his own expense.

