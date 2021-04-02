Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi charged with Official Secrets Act: Some call it injustice, others call it karma

After more than two months since the military coup in Myanmar on February 1, the country's detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was charged with the official secrets law on Thursday. Currently, Suu Kyi faces a total of five charges, Kyodo News reported.

The charge is related to the indictment of Australian economist Sean Turnell, Suu Kyi's former adviser, who has been detained for violating the country's colonial-era official secrets act, informed her lawyer Min Min Soe.

Along with the official secrets act, Suu Kyi has been charged for illegally importing walkie-talkies, flouting coronavirus restrictions, spreading information that fanned social unease, and receiving USD 600,000 and gold from the then chief minister of the Yangon Region, reported Kyodo News.

This news has created a lot of uproar on social media. People across the globe are taking to Twitter to condemn the state of affairs in Myanmar calling it violation of human rights. People are criticising the Myanmar military demanding the release of their leader. However, many are also against Suu Kyi. They believe that this is happening because of the silence she maintained during the Rohingya genocide.

Here's what the public reactions look like.