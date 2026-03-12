'My Heart Is Broken But...': Bengaluru Restaurant Shuts Days After Opening Due To LPG Cylinder Shortage; Owner's Post Goes Viral

A newly opened restaurant in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout has been forced to temporarily shut its doors just days after launching, after facing an unexpected shortage of commercial LPG cylinders. The situation highlights the challenges that several food businesses in the city are currently experiencing due to irregular gas supply.

New outlet faces immediate operational hurdle

The restaurant owner, who runs his main business in Delhi, had recently expanded to Bengaluru with plans to grow his brand in the city’s vibrant food scene. The outlet officially opened on March 6 and had just begun serving customers.

However, within a few days of starting operations, the kitchen began facing difficulties because of a lack of commercial LPG cylinders required for cooking. Without a reliable supply of cooking gas, daily operations quickly became impossible.

Left with limited options, the owner decided to temporarily shut the restaurant until the gas supply issue improves. The closure came as a disappointment, especially since the restaurant had only just begun welcoming diners.

Owner shares emotional update online

The restaurateur shared the news on X, explaining why the newly launched outlet had to close for the time being. In his message, he expressed sadness over the situation but also remained hopeful about reopening soon.

“We have to remain closed temporarily due to gas shortage in Bangalore. My heart is broken but the spirits are alive. We will come back stronger once the gas situation improves,” he wrote.

His post quickly gained attention online, drawing thousands of views and sparking conversations about the LPG supply problem affecting businesses.

Social media users discuss LPG supply issues

The post soon triggered reactions from social media users who were surprised that a restaurant had to shut down just days after opening. Many people also began discussing the broader issue of LPG supply shortages.

One user asked about the situation in another city, writing, “Bhai ji, how’s the situation in Gurgaon?” The restaurant owner replied briefly, saying, “Black marketing.”

Others speculated about possible reasons for the shortage, with some pointing to global supply disruptions and geopolitical tensions that may be affecting fuel availability.

LPG shortages can impact food businesses

Commercial LPG cylinders are essential for restaurants, cloud kitchens, and street food vendors across India. Any disruption in supply can severely affect daily operations because most commercial kitchens depend heavily on LPG for cooking.

Industry observers say that when supply becomes irregular, businesses often struggle to maintain consistent service, and smaller outlets are usually the first to feel the pressure.