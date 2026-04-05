'My Duty To Keep Her Happy': Retired Meerut Judge Celebrates Daughter's Divorce; Family Brings Her Home With Dhol Procession

In an unusual yet deeply symbolic moment in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, a family chose celebration over stigma after their daughter legally ended an unhappy marriage. The emotional homecoming turned into a public statement on dignity, independence, and changing social attitudes toward divorce.

A homecoming marked by joy, not shame

On Saturday, outside the Meerut Family Court, drums beat loudly as relatives danced and distributed sweets. Instead of mourning a broken marriage, the family welcomed their daughter, Pranita Sharma, with garlands and cheers.

Family members wore black T-shirts printed with her photograph alongside the words “I Love My Daughter,” turning the occasion into a powerful show of solidarity. Her father, retired judge Gyanendra Sharma, personally greeted her with flowers as she returned home after the court officially granted her divorce on April 4.

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Eight-year marriage ends after alleged harassment

According to the family, Pranita married Army Major Gaurav Agnihotri in December 2018. What began as a hopeful union gradually turned into years of distress.

Her father stated that she struggled emotionally in her marital home and allegedly faced continuous mental, emotional, and physical harassment. Even after the birth of her son, the situation reportedly failed to improve.

Despite trying to preserve the marriage for years, Pranita ultimately decided to prioritise her well-being and filed for divorce in the Meerut Family Court, which brought legal closure to the long-standing dispute.

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Education and family support helped her rebuild

Pranita Sharma, currently serving as Finance Director at the Pranav Vashisht Judicial Academy in Shastri Nagar, holds a postgraduate degree in psychology. Family members shared that the prolonged marital stress affected her mental health, especially following the tragic loss of her brother in a road accident in 2022.

Throughout the difficult period, her parents stood firmly by her side, helping her regain emotional stability and confidence.

Her journey reflects a growing reality in India where education and financial independence are increasingly enabling women to leave abusive environments and rebuild their lives.

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A father’s message

Retired judge Gyanendra Sharma emphasised that bringing his daughter home with honour was a conscious decision meant to challenge social stigma surrounding divorce.

He said that just as she was married with dignity, she deserved the same respect upon returning home. Notably, the family confirmed they neither sought nor accepted alimony or material compensation.

He also criticised the lingering societal belief that once a daughter leaves for marriage, she should never return except in tragedy. According to him, daughters are not burdens or possessions but equal members of the family whose happiness must come first.

Pranita’s advice to women facing abuse

Speaking after the verdict, Pranita urged women experiencing harassment to speak up and seek support rather than suffering silently.

She encouraged women to focus on education, self-reliance, and emotional strength before entering marriage, stressing that independence allows individuals to make healthier life choices.

The Meerut family’s celebration highlights a shifting narrative, one where ending a harmful marriage is seen not as failure but as an act of courage and self-respect. Their message was clear: real empowerment begins when families stand beside their daughters without hesitation, ensuring that happiness and dignity outweigh outdated customs.