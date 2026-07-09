'My Car, Not Your Servant': Cab Driver Refuses Ride After Passenger Lights Cigarette Inside Taxi, Viral Video Sparks Speculations

A video circulating widely on social media has reignited conversations around passenger behaviour, mutual respect, and personal boundaries after a taxi driver refused to continue a trip when a passenger allegedly smoked inside his vehicle.

The clip, which was shared on X by user Lakshay Mehta, captures a heated exchange between the driver and the passenger over smoking during the ride. While the authenticity of the video has not been independently confirmed, it has generated significant discussion online about the rights of both passengers and drivers.

Driver objects to smoking inside his vehicle

According to the video, the confrontation begins after the passenger lights a cigarette without seeking the driver's permission.

Objecting to the act, the driver says, "Sir, did you ask me before lighting a cigarette? Smoking is not allowed in my car."

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The passenger, however, dismisses the objection and insists that the driver cannot prevent him from smoking simply because it is a taxi.

"Ye toh taxi hai, aap kaun hotey ho mana karne waale? (This is a taxi. Who are you to stop me?),” the passenger responds.

He further argues that paying the fare gives him the freedom to do so, adding, "Paise toh de rahe hai (I'm paying for it, aren't I)."

Driver cancels the ride

Instead of continuing the argument, the driver decides to end the trip and asks the passenger to leave the vehicle.

"I am cancelling the ride. I don’t want your money. Please get out of my car. I’m a taxi driver, not your servant," he tells the passenger.

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The driver chooses to forgo the fare rather than allow smoking inside his cab, making it clear that he would not compromise on his rules.

Social media divided over viral video

The incident has attracted widespread attention on social media, with many users applauding the driver's firm stance. Several people argued that paying for a service does not give passengers unrestricted authority over someone else's property.

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Others commented saying that the viral video looks staged and might be recorded for views and attention.

Many commenters said the driver was right to prioritise self-respect and maintain the condition of his vehicle instead of accepting the fare. Others pointed out that taxis may be commercial vehicles, but they are still privately owned by drivers who have the right to set reasonable rules, including prohibiting smoking.