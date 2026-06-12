'Must've Been Traumatic': 20-Year-Old Youth Rescued After Being Trapped In Hyderabad's Uppal Skywalk Lift For Nearly Two Hours

A 20-year-old employee was safely rescued after spending nearly two hours trapped inside an elevator at the Uppal Skywalk near the metro station late on Thursday night. The incident has once again raised concerns about the maintenance and safety of public infrastructure in the area.

The young man, identified as Rahul, hails from Mahabubnagar district and is currently employed at a private company. He resides in a men's hostel in Uppal and was on his way back after completing his work shift when the incident occurred.

At around 11 pm, Rahul entered a lift installed at the Uppal Skywalk to reach the other side of the busy roadway. However, the elevator reportedly malfunctioned and came to an unexpected halt midway, leaving him trapped inside without an immediate way out.

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Emergency teams launch rescue operation

After authorities were alerted about the situation, police personnel, firefighters, and other emergency responders rushed to the location. Rescue efforts began promptly, but accessing the lift proved challenging due to technical issues with the doors.

Officials worked alongside technical staff to safely release the stranded passenger. After prolonged efforts, a technician managed to open the lift, and Rahul was rescued at approximately 1.15 am.

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Victim describes distressing experience

Following the rescue, Rahul spoke to the media and described the incident as a stressful and frightening experience. He urged the concerned authorities to take preventive measures and ensure that commuters do not face similar situations in the future.

Being confined in a malfunctioning lift for an extended period can cause anxiety, panic, and discomfort, particularly during late-night hours when public spaces are less crowded.

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Residents raise concerns over lift safety

The incident has sparked renewed concerns among local residents and regular commuters who use the skywalk facilities. Some citizens alleged that the lifts at the location had experienced technical glitches on previous occasions as well.

Residents have called for regular inspections, timely repairs, and stricter maintenance protocols to ensure that elevators remain functional and safe for daily users. Public infrastructure experts often recommend periodic safety audits and emergency response checks to reduce the risk of such incidents.