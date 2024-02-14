Mumbai: Viral Video Shows Woman Walking Another Woman On A Leash In Mira-Bhayandar, Sparks Curiosity Among Netizens

Mumbai, February 14: A video of a woman walking with another woman posing as an animal in public is going viral on social media. The woman posing as animal has what appears to be a dog collar around her neck. The bizarre incident took place in Mira-Bhayandar area of Mumbai. It remains unclear if the act was done for a social media post or to raise awareness against animal cruelty.

In the viral video, a woman is seen pretending to be a four-legged animal. She is wearing a dog collar. Another woman is seen holding the leash and walking on the street. This happened on a crowded road and people watched the two women cluelessly.

Viral Video:

What happened to Mumbai? How can people go to this low for views on social media?@MumbaiPolice @mieknathshinde is this kind of act allowed at public places? pic.twitter.com/uc7l5zGrU9 — Thummar Ankit 🇮🇳 (@mathrunner7) February 14, 2024

Viral Video Draws Sharp Reactions:

The person who shared the video on X, wrote: "What happened to Mumbai? How can people go to this low for views on social media?" He requested the Mumbai police and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to take action against those involved in the bizarre act in full public view.

The viral video received sharp reactions from other X users. "Clear act of outraging modesty of women in public place," one user commented. Another wrote: "Ab instagram ban karne ka time aa gaya. Yeh log insta ka bhi tiktok wala haal karenge." The Mumbai police has so far not reacted to the viral video.