Mumbai Rains: Loco Pilot Halts Local Train To Save Stray Dog On Kurla Railway Tracks; Viral Video Wins Hearts On Internet

With Mumbai under a red alert due to heavy rainfall and local train services running slower than usual, a heart-stopping incident at Kurla railway station has gone viral on social media.

The video shows a stray dog accidentally wandering onto the railway tracks and refusing to move even as a Mumbai local train approached the platform. Despite repeated honking by the loco pilots in an attempt to scare the animal away, the dog remained on the tracks.

Moments later, a man climbed down onto the tracks and tried to chase the dog to safety. However, the frightened animal appeared defensive and did not immediately respond. The viral clip ended without revealing what happened next, leaving viewers concerned about the dog's fate.

Passengers reveal the dog was rescued

Several commuters who claimed to have witnessed the incident later took to the comments section to reassure worried viewers that the dog was ultimately saved.

One user wrote, "I was present there on Thursday night while I was on my way to home, I got down to take him up, but he was aggressive. But as soon as train arrive, motor man ne gaadi slow ksr kar le ke gaya till the dog found the way, he is safe, thanks everyone for the concern."

Another commenter said, "Someone reached out to tell me that their mum’s friend was boarding this train, and that the loco pilot didn’t move the train until the dog was safely taken off the tracks and moved to safety by a Good Samaritan. I can sleep somewhat peacefully now."

A third user suggested the dog may have had a disability, writing, "From the body language, I have a strong feeling the doggo bachcha is either blind - deaf or both. He is unaware of the honking and noise around him... Normally a dog would respond to the mayhem n noise. He is rather disoriented and numb to his surroundings. But KUDOS to the train driver for halting."

While the exact circumstances remain unverified, the comments have reassured many that the dog escaped unharmed thanks to the caution shown by the loco pilot and the efforts of bystanders.