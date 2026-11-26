Mumbai Police Intervene American Content Creators While Filming Night-Time Video; Interaction Goes Viral |

A late-night video shoot in Mumbai turned into an unexpected interaction with the police for two American content creators visiting India. The women were recording a fashion video on a relatively deserted street when a police patrol vehicle pulled up and officers approached them for a conversation.

The incident, captured on camera, has since gained traction on social media, with viewers debating whether the police were simply looking out for the women's safety or whether there was any reason to question them while they were filming.

The creators, Sheel Yerneni and Hershy Karthikeyan, were in Mumbai on a short visit when the encounter took place. Sheel later shared the video on Instagram, offering a glimpse of their conversation with the Mumbai Police officers.

Mumbai Police Approach American Influencers During Late-Night Shoot

In the now-viral clip, the two women can be seen filming a fit-check video on an almost empty street at night when a police vehicle stops nearby. An officer sitting inside the vehicle begins asking them a few questions, starting with where they are from.

One of the creators responds, "New York," before clarifying that they are American. The women also mention that this is their first trip to India without their parents.

When the officers ask about their profession, the creators explain that they make social media videos. "We like making TikToks. We're content creators," they tell the police.

The conversation takes a lighter turn when an officer asks whether they are influencers. The women confirm that they are and even mention that they make a good amount of money through social media.

They further reveal that they are in Mumbai for just two days, are staying in Bandra and know a little Telugu.

Sharing the video, Sheel wrote, "They pulled up questioned us and then started kekeeing I’m ded. This was the only nice interaction we had outside after this everything went downhill."

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Internet Divided Over Mumbai Police's Interaction With The Women

The video has triggered mixed reactions, with several social media users defending the police officers and suggesting that they were checking whether the visitors were safe while filming outdoors at a late hour.

One user wrote, "Ummm, I think they were just concerned about your safety and then realised you knew what you were doing and left lol. Mumbai police is really nice — they check in when necessary."

Another person, sharing their experience of living in the city, commented, "This is quite normal! They are friendly this way…30 years in this city… they are usually helpful, and they keep doing their rounds to check for women’s safety."

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A third user felt the officers were merely doing their job and said, "They were just enquiring about their safety because it’s not common for women to dress up like that & stand on the road after such late hours. They weren’t INTERROGATING.. It’s their duty & right to enquire."

Another commenter pointed out that late-night police patrols are common in Mumbai, adding that officers may have wanted to ensure the women were not stranded or accompanied by anyone who could assist them.