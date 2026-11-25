Mumbai Man's AstroTalk Exposé Goes Viral, Claims It Checks For Tinder, Bumble, Groww & 241 Other Apps On Users' Phones - VIDEO |

AstroTalk, the astrology app widely used for consultations on love, marriage, career and finances, has come under scrutiny following a viral video alleging that the platform checks which applications are installed on users' smartphones.

The controversy began after marketing consultant Prathamesh Bhosle shared a video claiming that he examined AstroTalk's Android application and discovered a list of 244 apps that it allegedly checks for on users' devices. The video has crossed 1.6 million views on Instagram, triggering discussions around digital privacy and data collection.

What Does The Viral AstroTalk Video Claim?

Bhosle claims that AstroTalk scans for the presence of 244 applications, including dating apps such as Tinder, Bumble, Hinge and Shaadi.com, gaming platforms like Dream11 and PokerStars, financial and trading apps such as Zerodha and Groww, banking apps, loan platforms and even ChatGPT.

According to his allegations, the app checks for these installed applications and allegedly sends the information to its servers alongside a user's ID on a weekly basis.

He suggests that such data could potentially help build a profile of users' personal interests, relationship status, financial habits and spending patterns, even before they speak to an astrologer.

Questions Raised Over User Privacy

The video has also raised concerns about the personal information shared during astrology consultations. Bhosle alleges that astrologers may have access to users' chat histories, photographs and call recordings, and could potentially download pictures or take screenshots.

However, these claims have not been independently verified, and the allegations regarding data collection and access remain unproven.

Prathamesh Bhosle 's Caption |

Why Is AstroTalk So Popular?

Founded in 2017, Noida-based AstroTalk connects users with astrologers, tarot readers and numerologists through phone calls and chat consultations. Its popularity has grown through aggressive digital marketing, celebrity promotions and campaigns featuring personalities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Mandira Bedi, Hina Khan and Urfi Javed.

With the viral video now sparking debate, users are questioning how much information astrology apps collect and whether such data access is necessary for the services they offer.