Mumbai Local Train Turns Into Pre-Wedding 'Kelvan' Celebration Venue; Video Sparks Debate Over Public Space Use - WATCH |

Mumbai's local trains are known for their packed coaches, daily rush and commuters trying to make their way through the city. But a recent viral video captured a rather unusual scene inside a local train, where a group of women transformed a section of the coach into a venue for a traditional pre-wedding celebration.

The women reportedly organised a special ceremony for their friend, who is soon set to get married. The celebration featured flowers, decorative hangings and stickers, giving the otherwise ordinary train compartment a festive look.

Bride-To-Be Surprised With Traditional Ceremony Inside Local Train

The video, shared by the X account Mumbai Heritage, showed a group of women preparing for the celebration inside the coach. One of them was seen holding a decorated thali as the others waited for the bride-to-be to arrive.

The moment their friend stepped inside, the women welcomed her by showering flower petals. They proceeded with traditional Maharashtrian wedding rituals, embracing the bride-to-be and offering their blessings as they celebrated her upcoming wedding.

The gathering appeared to turn an everyday train ride into a memorable moment for the bride and her friends, with the group making the most of their journey to celebrate the occasion.

Viral Video Draws Criticism Over Celebrations In Public Transport

While the video captured a cheerful moment among friends, it also triggered a debate over whether Mumbai's local trains should be used for private celebrations. Several social media users questioned the decision to decorate a public transport coach and conduct personal ceremonies in a space shared by daily commuters.

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Some felt that celebrations of this nature could inconvenience passengers and were inappropriate in a public transport setting.

One user commented, "Should not have used public transport for this."

Another user noted, "Local trains are public spaces, and this kind of behaviour is inappropriate there."

Railway Seva Responds To Viral Video

The viral clip also caught the attention of Railway Seva, the passenger assistance handle on X. Responding to the post, the account tagged the concerned railway authorities and stated that the matter had been escalated to the relevant official for necessary action.

The incident has since sparked conversations online, with users divided between viewing the celebration as a sweet gesture among friends and questioning the use of a busy public transport facility for a private event.