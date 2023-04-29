Mumbai: Is Essel World closed? Netizens react with nostalgic posts on Twitter

Essel World | Website

Do you remember your school picnic spot as a kid? Most of the time the destination for a school picnic in India is a amusement park, aquarium, some nature park or science museum.

But, for kids in the 90s and early 2000s living in Mumbai, the ideal picnic spot was Essel World. The amusement park has a water park as well, known as Water Kingdom.

Unfortunately, Essel World based in Mumbai's Gorai is temporarily shut. The news of the amusement park's closure was posted on the company's official website.

This news has broken hearts of many people, as the amusement was one of its kind and among the oldest in the country.

Netizens took to Twitter, to react on the news with some heart melting nostalgic posts.

Bachpan se Essel world ka bhaukal bana k rakha tha tv pe..Essel world me rahunga mai, ghar nahi jaunga Mai 😂😂😂 — $∆bn€π (@sh_ab0503) April 25, 2023

Wait what!!?? Esselworld has shut down? pic.twitter.com/QcjqpdKQ5k — Abhishek Mande Bhot (@manicmande) April 27, 2023

Esselworld shut down. Didnt know — Cycle Chain Shankar (@dakuwithchaku) April 27, 2023

EsselWorld is closed, probably shutting down😭😭😭



Sab cheena jaa raha hai hum 90's kids se. https://t.co/GD1Be3Jqkv — ખુબજ કંટાળો આવેછે (@KantadoAaveChe) April 29, 2023

Water Kingdom is working (a mutual confirmed this).. but now the city only has Imagica which is outside the city ..Esselworld is nostalgic for many.. — Nikhil C (@imbevda) April 28, 2023

Read Also Make a SPLASH! 7 Water Parks in India for a perfect day out during summer vacation