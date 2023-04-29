Mumbai: Is Essel World closed? Netizens react with nostalgic posts on Twitter

Do you remember your school picnic spot as a kid? Most of the time the destination for a school picnic in India is a amusement park, aquarium, some nature park or science museum.
But, for kids in the 90s and early 2000s living in Mumbai, the ideal picnic spot was Essel World. The amusement park has a water park as well, known as Water Kingdom.
Unfortunately, Essel World based in Mumbai's Gorai is temporarily shut. The news of the amusement park's closure was posted on the company's official website.
This news has broken hearts of many people, as the amusement was one of its kind and among the oldest in the country.
Netizens took to Twitter, to react on the news with some heart melting nostalgic posts.
