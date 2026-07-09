Mumbai Hit-And-Run: Haryana Thar Knocks Down 2 Bike Riders, Police Register FIR - Watch Viral Video

A shocking video allegedly showing a Haryana-registered Mahindra Thar hitting two motorcycles on a busy road in Mumbai before fleeing the scene has gone viral across social media platforms, triggering widespread anger and calls for strict legal action.

The SUV, bearing registration number HR 98 X 5101, is seen being driven in a dangerous manner through traffic. The footage has raised serious concerns over reckless driving and road safety, with many users demanding swift action against the person behind the wheel.

Two motorcycles hit within moments

According to the viral clip, the Thar first crashes into a motorcycle carrying two riders, throwing both occupants onto the road. Instead of stopping to check on their condition or offering assistance, the driver continues driving away.

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Moments later, the same SUV is seen colliding with another two-wheeler before once again speeding off without stopping. The sequence of events has intensified public criticism, with many describing the incident as a clear case of hit-and-run and dangerous driving.

Police register FIR, investigation underway

The incident has now led to official police action. Responding to the viral video, the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police confirmed that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the unidentified driver.

“In connection with a video circulated on social media, an FIR No. 0334/2026 has been registered at Kashigaon Police Station against the unidentified driver of vehicle No. HR 98 X 5101 Mahindra Thar under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, as well as Sections 184 and 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the offense has been recorded.”

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Authorities have not yet revealed the identity of the driver. Police are examining the viral footage and pursuing further investigation to trace the person responsible.

Legal provisions invoked

The case has been registered under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which deals with rash or negligent driving that endangers human life. In addition, Sections 184 and 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, relating to dangerous driving and failure to fulfil duties after an accident, have also been invoked.

If the allegations are substantiated during the investigation, the accused could face legal consequences under both the criminal law and the Motor Vehicles Act.