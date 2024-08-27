Mumbai: Did You Know? Building In Andheri West Is Named 'Sinchan'

Sinchan Building In Andheri West | Reddit

Are you a Mumbaikar who has walked through the streets of Andheri or currently lives there? Little did you know that there's a building which shares the name with a very popular and notorious cartoon character. One of the buildings located in Andheri West is named 'Sinchan' and you read that absolutely right. The name of the building which has allegedly exited since ages together is recently going viral on social media.

Netizens were today years old to know that there's actually a building in Mumbai, thousands of kilometers away from Sinchan's native place Kasukabe in Japan, that reminded people of the cartoon character from a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yoshito Usui, the Crayon Shinchan.

A Reddit post on August 26 brought to the notice of internet users that a society in Mumbai's Andheri area carries the name 'Sinchan,' leaving netizens entirely surprised.

The building doesn't really resonate with the cartoon show or the character apart from the coincident similarity between the names. The post shared an image of the society to show Shinchan fans how the structure actually looked.

Netizens react

Uploaded only a day ago, it has already caught the attention of Reddit users and got them talking. So far, it has gathered more than 800 upvotes and nearly a hundred comments. Not many were aware of the building, but those who did added more details about the location and wrote, "Bro this is the end of veera desai road..."

A couple of users, in the meanwhile, shared Shinchan-inspired GIFs and memeworthy comments in reply. "Apparently shimla mirch is banned here (in this building)," said a Redditor while referring to the cartoon personality's dislikes. Another hilariously commented, "Haha, i guess there should be one called oswald too."