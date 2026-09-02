Mumbai Cop Criticised After Pushing Cyclist Aside To Clear Way For VIP Convoy; Milind Deora Demands Action, Calls It 'Unacceptable' - VIDEO

A video showing a Mumbai police officer allegedly pushing a cyclist and moving his loaded bicycle out of the way during a VIP convoy movement has drawn sharp criticism, including from Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora.

The incident has renewed concerns over how ordinary commuters and workers are treated when roads are temporarily restricted for VIP movements.

Viral video shows cyclist being moved aside

The footage shows a man attempting to pass through a barricaded section while carrying goods on his bicycle. As traffic restrictions were being enforced for a VIP convoy, a police officer approached the cyclist and pushed him away from the route.

The man appeared to lose his balance and fall. The officer then moved the bicycle aside, apparently to ensure the restricted stretch remained clear for the convoy.

The video quickly circulated on social media, prompting criticism of the manner in which the cyclist was handled.

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Milind Deora calls treatment “unacceptable”

Reacting to the footage on X, Milind Deora criticised the incident and stressed that the identity of the VIP should not matter when it comes to treating members of the public with dignity.

“Regardless of who the VIP was, pushing a working man and his bicycle is ‘unacceptable,’” Deora wrote.

He also tagged Mumbai Police and the Mumbai Traffic Police, calling for action over the incident.

“@MumbaiPolice and @MTPHereToHelp, please take strict action and make sure this doesn’t happen again,” he said.

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Social media users demand accountability

The video triggered a strong reaction online, with several users condemning what they viewed as insensitive treatment of a working cyclist.

Some commenters called for greater empathy from law enforcement, particularly when dealing with people who depend on bicycles and handcarts for their livelihoods. Others questioned whether disciplinary action would follow, citing concerns about enforcement and accountability in everyday traffic situations.

Several users also backed Deora for raising the issue publicly, arguing that security arrangements for VIP movements should not come at the expense of basic courtesy toward ordinary citizens.