'Mujhe Mera Baccha Do': Devastated Mother’s Heartbreaking Cry After Islamabad Hospital Fire Kills 14 Infants

Mother’s Heartbreaking Cry After Pakistan Hospital Fire Killed 14 Infants Leaves Internet Emotional |

“Mujhe mera baccha do.”

Those heartbreaking words from a grieving mother captured the anguish outside Islamabad’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) after a fire tore through its maternity ward, killing 14 newborn babies.

As smoke engulfed the third-floor Mother and Child Health Ward early Wednesday, terrified parents struggled to understand what was happening to their days-old children. For mothers and fathers waiting outside, the desperate search for their babies quickly turned into unimaginable grief.

Mother pleads for her baby

Among the grieving parents was Jaweria, who said she spent hours crying and pleading for help after the fire began.

Her desperate words, “Mujhe mera baccha do,” reflected the devastation of a mother who had arrived at the hospital expecting her newborn to be safe.

Jaweria questioned why help did not arrive sooner and said she cried for around two hours after the blaze broke out. Her account has added to growing anger among families over the emergency response at the hospital.

For parents gathered at PIMS, the wait was filled with panic as they tried to find out whether their babies had survived.

14 newborn babies die in PIMS fire

The fire broke out around dawn on the third floor of the hospital's maternity and child health ward. Pakistani authorities said 14 infants died in the tragedy.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that all 14 victims were babies. Deputy Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry said 19 people, including seven children, were rescued from the affected area.

Authorities have reportedly linked the blaze to a faulty air-conditioning unit, but a formal investigation is underway to establish exactly how the fire started and whether safety failures contributed to the deaths.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Families question rescue response

The tragedy has raised serious questions about the hospital's fire-safety arrangements and the response to the emergency.

Parents said they desperately called for assistance as the fire spread through the ward. The delay they perceived in reaching the babies has become a major source of anger among grieving families.

Jaweria's account has put a deeply personal face on the tragedy. Her repeated plea for her child is now emblematic of the grief felt by families who lost newborns in a place where they expected them to receive care and protection.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Investigation into Islamabad hospital fire

Police and other authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deadly fire.

Officials are expected to examine the condition of the air-conditioning system, the hospital's fire-prevention measures, evacuation procedures and the response of emergency personnel.

The investigation could also determine whether the tragedy was caused solely by the fire or whether other failures contributed to the loss of life.

But outside the official inquiries and statements, the most painful reality remains with the families.