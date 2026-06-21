'Mujhe Dando Se Maara Hai': Noida Woman Alleges Society Couple Brutally Assualted Her For Feeding Strays - VIDEO

An animal feeder from Noida's Gaur City 2 has alleged that she was brutally assaulted by a couple residing in the same housing society over a dispute related to feeding stray dogs. The victim, identified as Bhavna Kaur, claimed she was attacked with wooden and iron lathis, leaving her with serious injuries and fractured bones.

CCTV Footage Captures Alleged Attack

According to Bhavna Kaur, the incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the residential complex. The footage, which has since been shared widely on social media, allegedly shows a woman approaching Bhavna while carrying a lathi and repeatedly striking her.

Notably, Bhavna has stated that she was not feeding stray dogs at the time of the attack. Despite this, the accused woman allegedly assaulted her multiple times, causing severe injuries. The video was shared online by animal activist Renu Kaur, who highlighted Bhavna's ordeal and called for action against the accused.

Victim Suffers Serious Injuries

Images shared on social media show Bhavna with visible injury marks across her body. Her index finger was reportedly bleeding following the assault, while medical examinations and X-rays later revealed fractures.

Bhavna alleged that the attack left her physically and emotionally traumatised. Supporters and fellow animal lovers have condemned the incident and demanded strict action against those responsible.

FIR Registered After Police Intervention

Following the incident, Bhavna approached Bisrakh Police Station seeking to lodge a First Information Report (FIR). However, she alleged that police initially did not cooperate and treated the matter as a routine dispute between residents of a housing society.

According to Bhavna, authorities were reluctant to register a case despite the CCTV footage and evidence of her injuries.

The situation changed when animal activist Renu Kaur and several other animal welfare supporters accompanied Bhavna to the police station and questioned officials about the delay in filing the complaint. After renewed pressure and intervention, police eventually registered an FIR against the couple accused of carrying out the assault.