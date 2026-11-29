MrBeast's Lamborghini Driving Challenge In India Takes Unexpected Turn As Two-Wheeler Hits Luxury Car - WATCH | X

A high-stakes driving challenge by YouTube star MrBeast has taken an unexpected turn in India after a two-wheeler reportedly collided with one of the Lamborghini cars featured in the contest. The incident left a contestant visibly frustrated as he inspected the damage to the expensive vehicle.

The moment was captured in MrBeast's latest YouTube video, titled Drive Around Earth In Lamborghini, Keep It!, which has been attracting attention online.

What Happened During The Lamborghini Challenge?

The challenge involves two contestants driving a Lamborghini around the world. The catch is simple: whoever successfully completes the journey gets to keep the luxury supercar.

During the India leg of the journey, one of the contestants was driving an orange Lamborghini when a two-wheeler crashed into the vehicle on an Indian road.

The contestant appeared visibly distressed following the collision. In the video, he can be seen holding his head and pulling at his hair while examining the damage.

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The impact reportedly left a noticeable hole and several scratches on the car's left side. Reacting to the incident, the contestant said, "I made it to all of Asia without a scratch on my car, I can’t say that now."

The exact circumstances leading to the collision, including who was at fault, have not been independently established. There have also been no confirmed reports of injuries.

Internet Reacts To The Viral Incident

The collision soon became a talking point on social media, with several viewers questioning the contestant's driving and suggesting that his actions may have contributed to the accident.

One X user commented, "It was 100% his mistake and do all this nonsense for content, disgusting creatures man."

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Another user criticised his driving, writing, "Lmao turning into fastest lane without indicating or checking mirrors, extremely dumb guy. Well deserved."

A third person shared their experience of driving abroad, saying, "We are taught to look everywhere and not trust the lights or the rules, they are taught otherwise. I remember my friend from UK almost failed his driving test as he looked left and right before going through a green light."

While the incident has triggered criticism and debate online, the available footage does not establish the complete sequence of events leading to the collision.