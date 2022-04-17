'Most incredible cameo this season': Twitter goes beserk after Rashid Khan slams 21-ball 40 to help GT beat CSK

David Miller's sensational knock of 94* and stand-in captain Rashid Khan's game-changing 21-ball 40 helped Gujarat Titans (GT) chase the target of 170 with a ball to spare against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune.

With 48 needed off the last 18 deliveries, Rashid went ballistic in the 18th over of Chris Jordan as the stand-in skipper smashed three sixes and a four. Gujarat amassed 25 runs in that over which proved to be the turning point of the match.

Bravo did dismiss Rashid Khan and Alzarri Joseph in the penultimate over but it was too late until then as Miller took his team home in the last over of the game with a ball to spare.

This is the fifth win in six games for Gujarat Titans, while the fifth loss in six games for Chennai Super Kings. GT is currently on the top of the Indian Premier League 2022 table with 10 points while CSK is just above winless Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, Twitter users went beserk after watching Rashid Khan play some incredible shots.

"Lala great shots.. we have to name those shots something 🤔 any idea guys ? .. mza aa gya @rashidkhan_19," wrote Harbhajan Singh.

"The Afghan leadership approach - I will bowl 19th over against Jadeja, Dube and concede no boundary. Rashid Khan is a daring captain. @rashidkhan_19," said Mohammad Kaif.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 11:50 PM IST