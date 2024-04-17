More Than 100-Year-Old Time Capsule Found At US Home During Ceiling Repair

How about cleaning or doing some maintenance work in your room and discovering something you lost ages ago? While that might sound filmy and exciting in itself, a next-level incident was recorded in Michigan. When residents of a home in the US were involved in getting their ceiling repaired, they were surprised to find a list of items that probably existed for more than a century.

The time capsule that was discovered amid a repair project contained a few items that carried the vintage factor. Not one or two, but a total of twelve items were found inside the ceiling above their bathroom. And, that too, not in a box or a suitcase, but kept loose.

We understand that you are curious to know what were the dozen things that surfaced. So, we have you covered in a minute. Before we tell you what all was found above the ceiling, you may note that the whole incident took place after after Jesse Leitch's heater failed at his Grand Rapids home.

This made Leitch call the workers for assistance and cut through the bathroom ceiling to fix the issue, never expecting that it might lead them to discover something from more than 100 years.

Speaking to the media, Leitch mentioned that the building was old and constructed back in 1910. Also, the items found seemed to be a kid's belongings as they included a drawing, marble, and a small percussion instrument among others. "Some kid living here thought this stuff was important to stick around for the next guy," Leitch was quoted as saying in news reports.

One of Leitch's daughters was reportedly stunned after knowing about these artifacts, and said, “I think it’s really cool that all of this stuff just survived...” Confirming that the time capsule was truly old, it also had a picture of Jesus and newspaper clippings from 1915.