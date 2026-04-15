'Mood Accha Kardiya': Mumbai Auto Driver Turns Ride Into Taylor Swift Karaoke Session With Passenger; Wins Internet’s Heart

An everyday auto-rickshaw ride in Mumbai has gone viral after a passenger discovered her driver was not just navigating traffic, he was also delivering a full musical performance.

Instagram user Nammya Bhasin shared a video capturing what began as a routine commute but quickly transformed into a lively sing-along session. As soon as the ride started, popular tracks by Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and One Direction blasted through the auto’s speakers, setting an upbeat mood.

However, the music wasn’t just for listening.

Midway through the journey, the driver began singing along confidently, turning the ride into an impromptu karaoke experience. Bhasin soon joined him, and the duo broke into a cheerful duet of Blank Space, creating what viewers described as a “concert on three wheels.”

More than just entertainment

The video also revealed a heartfelt detail inside the auto. A small sign placed behind the driver’s seat read: “Meter pays for the ride. Your tip helps my dream.”

Curious about the message, Bhasin asked him about it. The driver shared that he hopes to one day work at JPMorgan Chase, balancing his daily job while pursuing larger career ambitions, a moment many online viewers found deeply inspiring.

A moment that stayed with the passenger

As the ride came to an end, Bhasin summed up the experience with a smile, telling him she didn’t even need her AirPods because the journey itself had been so enjoyable.

Her reaction reflected what many commuters rarely expect, joy in the middle of a busy city routine.

Internet reacts with warmth

The clip quickly gained traction online, drawing thousands of positive responses. Social media users praised the driver’s music taste, confidence and enthusiasm, with many highlighting specific lyrics he sang as especially charming.

Several viewers also noted how refreshing it felt to see someone managing everyday responsibilities while holding onto ambitious dreams. Others said the video perfectly captured Mumbai’s unpredictable charm, where even a short auto ride can turn into a memorable human connection.