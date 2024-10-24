 Monkey Eats From Man's Food Plate; Viral Video Records What Happens Next...
The visuals shows the monkey not only sitting there but also eating some food from this man's plate. Yes, you read that right. The monkey was seen putting its hand into the person's plate and picking some food itself. It appeared to pick and lick a dish served in one of the compartments of the plate, appearing to be curd.

Updated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 11:22 AM IST
article-image
Viral video: Man shares food with monkey | Instagram/shalu Sharma

What would do if you were enjoying your favourite food at an eatery and a monkey approached you and started eating some portion of your meal? You might initially feel frightened by spotting the animal around you, and probably try to shoo it away. However, this man whose video is going on social media now didn't something different.

Man shares food with monkey

A video of a man eating a meal appearing to be served at a temple surfaced has taken the internet by storm. It shows him eating being seated on the floor and eating the meal served to him. A monkey is spotted in front of him.

Watch video

Without harming anyone, the monkey calmly sat next to the man and ate some portion of his meal. It is surprising to see what happened next.

Instead of being afraid of the monkey's presence or trying to shoo it away, the man stayed unfazed and allowed it to enjoy some food from his plate. He seemed happy to share his food with the monkey.

The video of this rare incident is now doing the rounds on social media and winning the hearts of netizens. The man was appreciated for offering some part of his meal to the monkey when it approached him for the same.

"Respect for uncle"

"Respect for uncle," one wrote. "This is so so pure & beautiful.. moist eyed watching this," another user noted.

A few Instagrammers reflected on the video and suggested that the monkey was one other than Lord Hanuman himself. They wrote in joy,"My eyes are filled with water. May be uncle blessed by God so that Hanuman ji shared his supper with him."

