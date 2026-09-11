Mongolia President Khurelsukh, 58, Goes Viral After Bench Pressing 100kg For 20 Reps During Military Unit Visit - WATCH

Mongolia President Khurelsukh, 58, Goes Viral After Bench Pressing 100kg For 20 Reps During Military Unit Visit |

Mongolia’s President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh has traded political formality for gym-floor swagger after a video of him bench pressing 100kg for 20 repetitions sent social media into a frenzy.

During a visit to a military unit, the 58-year-old leader appeared in his suit before casually removing his jacket and taking his place on the bench. With soldiers and officers watching, Khurelsukh lifted the 100kg barbell repeatedly, completing 20 reps before getting up and shaking hands with those around him.

He then slipped his jacket back on, leaving the assembled crowd—and the internet—with plenty to talk about.

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A President with muscle memory

The display is hardly out of character. Khurelsukh, who has led Mongolia since 2021, has a background in bodybuilding and martial arts and previously served in the Mongolian People’s Army.

His military past has remained part of his public image, making the impromptu show of strength during a unit visit particularly fitting.

Politics, rock and Harley-Davidsons

Away from the presidential office, Khurelsukh has cultivated some distinctly unconventional interests. He plays guitar in a rock band called Pals and founded a Harley-Davidson fan club in Mongolia.

The bench-press video has now added another unexpected chapter to his public persona. Shared widely across Instagram, Facebook and X, the footage has transformed a routine military visit into a viral spectacle.

For a president accustomed to commanding attention from a podium, this time the message came from a weight bench.