'Momos, Chinki, Chinese..': Arunachal Pradesh Dance Team Faces Racial Abuse From Passenger At Patna Junction's Waiting Area; Railways Respond

A disturbing incident in Patna has reignited conversations around racism and discrimination faced by people from India’s Northeast after a visiting dance troupe from Arunachal Pradesh was allegedly humiliated and denied access to a public washroom at Patna railway junction's waiting area.

The video of the confrontation, now widely circulating online, has triggered anger across social media platforms and renewed calls for accountability and sensitivity toward Northeast communities.

Washroom access turns into identity question

The incident reportedly occurred on April 2 when members of a cultural dance team visiting Patna attempted to use a washroom of a ladies waiting area at a Patna railway station. According to those present, a lady passenger stopped them and demanded identification before allowing entry.

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When the performers questioned the demand, the situation escalated. The attendant allegedly mocked the group using racial slurs such as “Momos,” “Chinki,” and “Chinese,” remarks that were captured on video. The footage shows the staff member laughing during the exchange, while the visitors expressed frustration and disbelief.

One woman filming the incident explained that travellers from the Northeast often feel anxious visiting other parts of India due to repeated experiences of prejudice and stereotyping.

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Video goes viral, Northeast communities demand action

The clip quickly spread online, prompting widespread condemnation from citizens, activists, and community members in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and beyond. Many users tagged local authorities and demanded immediate legal action, questioning why no FIR had been registered despite video evidence.

Several social media users from Patna publicly apologised, acknowledging that such behaviour damages the city’s reputation and highlights deeper societal biases.

Others rejected claims that the incident may have been linked to hospital security procedures, arguing that verification policies cannot justify racial insults or discriminatory treatment.

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East Central Railway responds

Responding to the viral video, The east central railway responded by saying, "The RPF and female railway employees reached the women's waiting room and isolated the woman against whom the complaint had been received, thereby completely normalizing the situation. The railway appeals to all its esteemed passengers that they should not discriminate against fellow travelers in any manner. Refrain from making any incorrect remarks, including those related to religion, caste, sect, or the like, against any passenger; this is indecent and punishable."

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A pattern larger than one incident

The Patna episode is not an isolated case. Over the years, students and professionals from states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland have reported harassment, housing discrimination, workplace bias, and racial stereotyping.

Following several high-profile cases in the past decade, the Indian government introduced measures like the Bezbaruah Committee recommendations and strengthened helplines aimed at protecting Northeast residents. Despite these efforts, activists argue that social awareness has not progressed at the same pace as policy reforms.