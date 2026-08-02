'Modi Ji's New Favourite': Melody Launches 'Tiramisu Flavour' To Celebrate India-Italy Friendship, Internet Says 'Makeover Done Right'

Parle's iconic Melody candy has received an Italian makeover, and the internet cannot stop talking about it. The brand has introduced a limited-edition Tiramisu-flavoured Melody, celebrating the friendship between India and Italy-a playful nod to the viral "#Melodi" trend that has dominated social media over the past few years.

Launched on Friendship Day, August 2, the special edition is currently available exclusively on Blinkit.

From chocolate candy to viral meme

For decades, Melody has been known for its signature chocolate-caramel taste and the famous tagline, "Melody itni chocolaty kyun hai?" But in recent years, the candy's name has taken on an entirely new meaning online.

The term "#Melodi" emerged in 2023 after social media users combined the names of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. What began as a meme quickly became one of the internet's favourite running jokes.

The trend reached a new level when both leaders acknowledged it themselves during the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai. Giorgia Meloni posted a selfie with PM Modi on social media using the caption "#Melodi," instantly making the meme mainstream and delighting internet users across the world.

Why Tiramisu?

The choice of Tiramisu isn't random. Tiramisu is one of Italy's most famous desserts, believed to have originated in the Veneto region of northeastern Italy. By introducing an Italian-inspired flavour, Melody has cleverly tied its new launch to the long-running "#Melodi" joke while highlighting India-Italy friendship.

The packaging also carries the theme of "celebrating India-Italy friendship," making the connection impossible to miss.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Internet applauds the clever marketing

The launch first caught attention after an Instagram post by the handle palateportraits showcased the new candy.

"Unexpected launch. Celebrating Italy & India’s friendship," the caption read.

The post quickly gained over 42,000 views, with users praising the campaign's creativity and expressing curiosity about how a Tiramisu-flavoured Melody would taste.

"Now it's not melody it's Meloni (iykyk). Jokes apart, this is a cool take on friendship," one user wrote.

"Melody knew what they were about to do," another commented.

"When the Marketing, Product Dev, Services and Leadership teams are all in sync," another user added.

Others also appreciated how the brand capitalised on an internet trend.

"Wait did they mean, India-Italy FRIENDSHIP?" one person joked.

"Now this is what I call using an opportunity in the best possible way. They used the hype for their own good, but also for the greater good somehow," another comment read.

The Tiramisu Melody has been launched as a limited-edition product and is currently available only on Blinkit. Whether it becomes a permanent addition to Melody's lineup remains to be seen, but the campaign has already succeeded in doing what every brand hopes for-getting the internet talking.