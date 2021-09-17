e-Paper Get App

Friday, September 17, 2021, 04:22 PM IST

'Misogynist': Raghav Chadha's calls Navjot Singh Sidhu 'Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics'; draws netizens' ire

FPJ Web Desk
Raghav Chadha (L) Navjot Singh Sidhu (R) | Fle Photos

Raghav Chadha (L) Navjot Singh Sidhu (R) | Fle Photos

On Friday, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu attacked Delhi Chief Minister for allegedly supporting farm laws.

In a video released on Twitter, Sidhu bashed Kejriwal calling his act of tearing bill in the Parliament 'drama' and criticised him for 'shedding crocodile tears'.

Sharing the video, Sidhu wrote, "Exploitation of farmers and decreasing prices even on crops where MSP is announced - Arvind Kejriwal Ji you notified the Private Mandi’s central black law ! Has it been de-notified or the masquerading is still going on?"

Responding to the criticism, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha made a controversial statement when he called Sidhu 'the Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics'.

Reacting to Sidhu's video, Chadha wrote, "The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for non stop rant against Capt. Therefore today,for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence."

The news didn't sit well with the public and caused a lot of outrage for 'misogyny'. People are angered at Chadha using the name of Rakhi Sawant as an insult and are calling the statement ignorant.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 04:22 PM IST
