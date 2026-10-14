Miracle Or Medical Ignorance? 15-Year-Old Guatemala Girl Wakes Up In Coffin During Her Wake After Presumed Dead; Viral Video Flags Absence Of Doctors | X

A grieving family in Guatemala was left stunned when a 15-year-old girl, believed to have died hours earlier, was reportedly seen moving inside her coffin during her wake. The teenager, identified as Yuleidy Ixcotoyac, regained consciousness as relatives and mourners gathered to bid her farewell, turning a moment of mourning into one of shock and relief.

A video purportedly capturing the incident has since circulated on social media, drawing widespread attention and raising questions about how the teenager was presumed dead without a medical examination.

Mother Spots Movement Inside Coffin During Wake

According to a report by the New York Post, the incident took place in the rural village of El Jocote, Guatemala, where Yuleidy's family had arranged a wake at their home following her sudden collapse.

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Mourners had gathered around a wooden coffin at approximately 2:30 pm when her mother, Lesvia Ríos, reportedly noticed something unusual while leaning over it. She insisted that her daughter was still alive, prompting the family to take a closer look.

“I kept saying she was alive; she wasn’t dead,” Ríos told local media, according to the New York Post.

The family reportedly opened the coffin's viewing window and noticed the teenager moving. Moments later, she suddenly sat up, leaving those present astonished.

Footage of the incident shows Yuleidy, wearing a pink T-shirt, regaining consciousness as relatives crowd around her. Family members then helped her out of the coffin and offered her water. The shock soon gave way to expressions of relief, with relatives reportedly heard shouting “hallelujah”.

Father Believed Teenager Had Died After Sudden Collapse

Yuleidy had reportedly collapsed while her father, Abraham Ixcotoyac, was driving her to a medical centre. Abraham, an evangelical pastor, said he stopped the vehicle and checked his daughter's condition.

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When he could neither detect a pulse nor observe breathing, he believed she had died.

“I saw that she was no longer breathing and I couldn’t feel her pulse on her wrists,” Abraham told local media, according to the New York Post.

He described the ordeal as an extremely difficult experience for the family.

Reports cited by the publication state that the family proceeded with funeral arrangements within hours of the collapse. A coffin was purchased and a wake organised despite the teenager reportedly not having been examined by a doctor or issued an official death certificate before the arrangements were made.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have prompted questions about the importance of medical confirmation before a death is declared.

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Teenager Recalls Intense Chest Pain Before Losing Consciousness

Recounting the moments before her collapse, Yuleidy reportedly said she experienced severe chest pain before losing consciousness.

“My heart started hurting really badly, it felt heavy and then I blacked out, like I fainted,” she said, according to the account cited by the New York Post.

The teenager is now conscious and reportedly recovering at home. She has also expressed gratitude for surviving the frightening ordeal.

However, the precise medical reason behind her collapse and subsequent apparent recovery has not been established in the information available.

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Viral Video Sparks Debate Over Medical Confirmation Of Death

The video has generated a wave of reactions online, with some users describing the incident as a miracle, while others expressed concern for the emotional trauma experienced by Yuleidy and her family.

Several social media users questioned how funeral preparations could have begun without a doctor confirming the teenager's death. Others reacted with fear at the thought of someone being mistakenly presumed dead and placed inside a coffin.

While the dramatic footage has fuelled speculation, the exact medical circumstances remain unclear. Guatemalan health authorities had not publicly commented on the incident, according to the information available in the report.