Miracle of birth? Woman in Indonesia says 'gust of wind' made her pregnant

In a rather bizarre incident, a woman in Indonesia's West Java. claims that she became pregnant after being hit by a gust of wind. And this was not idle chatter. Soon after this, the woman gave birth to a baby girl. The mystery of how or even when she got pregnant however remains, with the woman in question insisting that it was an immaculate conception.

Siti Zainah claims that it happened within an hour, while she was lying face down on the floor during the afternoon. According to reports, she claims to have felt a pain in her abdomen some fifteen minutes after the gust of wind entered her, and is also convinced that she had seen her abdomen grow bigger. Soon after this, she gave birth to a baby girl.

Authorities say that they are investigating the incident. And while some believe that she has concocted the claim because she had had a child out of wedlock, this is not the first such story of alleged immaculate conception to come from the country. Incidentally, this is not Zainah's first child. She reportedly has one child with her ex-husband, with whom she split four months ago.



Interestingly enough, there does exist a phenomenon where women don't know that they are pregnant until the very end. Cryptic pregnancies are cases where the expecting mothers do not show many symptoms or visible effects of their pregnancy, and often remain wholly unaware of the situation. Some suggest that past trauma or fear of different kinds can play a role to bring about this lack of awareness.