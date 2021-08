MinarePakistan: Hundreds of men grope, assault girl in Lahore for making TikTok video; netizens horrified

Advertisement

A woman TikToker in Pakistan has alleged that her clothes were torn and she was thrown into the air by hundreds of people who also assaulted her on the occasion of Independence Day here, media reports said on Tuesday. A video of the incident went viral enraging people across the country.

The complainant, in the First Information Report (FIR) lodged at the Lorry Adda police station, said that she along with her six companions were filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day on Saturday when around 300 to 400 people "attacked" them, Dawn newspaper reported.

She and her companions made a lot of effort to escape from the mob but to no avail.

"The crowd was huge and people were scaling the enclosure and coming towards us. People were pushing and pulling me to the extent that they tore my clothes. Several people tried to help me but the crowd was too huge and they kept throwing me in the air," she said, adding that her companions were also assaulted.

The popular Chinese short video app has been banned several times in Pakistan for allegedly allowing "inappropriate content" on its platform.

The Lahore police on Tuesday registered a case against hundreds of unidentified persons for assaulting and stealing from the woman TikToker and her companions at the city's Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day.

Her ring and earrings were "forcibly taken", the mobile phone of one of her companions, his identity card and Rs 15,000 were snatched, the report said.

"The unidentified persons assaulted us violently," the complainant added.

Lahore DIG Operations Sajid Kiyani ordered the superintendent of police (SP) to take "immediate legal action" against the suspects involved in the incident.

Those who "violated women's honour and harassed them will be brought within the ambit of the law", he said.

Videos of the incident has gone viral on social media with citizens expressing anger over the actions of the men in the video.

Watch the videos here: (Trigger warning: violence, harassment)

Here's how people are reacting.

With inputs from PTI.



Wednesday,August 18, 2021