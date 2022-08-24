Milind Soman shares pic with PM Narendra Modi; gets trolled for wearing 'slippers' during PMO visit

Milind Soman meets PM Narendra Modi | Twitter

Milind Soman, the actor-turned-fitness icon, recently shared a picture from his meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Soon after the click surfaced on Milind's Twitter handle, netizens began to troll him over his dressing sense while having visited the respectable Prime Minister’s Office in Delhi.

“Was so happy to meet Hon PM @narendramodi at @PMOIndia after the #UnityRun and discover a mutual interest in ancient Indian traditions of sport, health and fitness. I thanked him for all he is doing to promote yoga and Ayurveda across the country,” Milind wrote while posting a picture of the duo on the microblogging website.

What caught eyes of Twitterati was Milind wearing blue denims with a maroon jacket and his trademark slippers, while he stood beside formally groomed PM Modi.

Netizens reacted slamming his 'informal dressing' and wrote, "Confidence level in chappal is Infinity," "Kam se kam joote to pehn leta (The least thing that you could worn shoes)" and so on.. However, some also shared positive comments over the viral picture as they wrote, "Two my favorites," "Dadhi matching hai," and "frame this!"

Check some tweets:

What sort of dress u r wearing when meeting a PM? — Talented Mr Ripley (@ripley_talented) August 24, 2022

Why can’t you wear decent clothes. — Aviationoholic_Yodä (@aviationoholic) August 24, 2022

🔥 frame this! — BrightWords 🇮🇳🚩🙏 (@honestwordonly) August 24, 2022