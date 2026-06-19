Merlin The Duck Goes Viral At FIFA World Cup 2026, Internet Calls Him Mexico’s World Cup Mascot - WATCH

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A duck named Merlin has become an unlikely star of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Mexico, winning hearts with his tiny green Mexico jersey and regular appearances at fan gatherings. The two-year-old bird has turned into a social media sensation, drawing crowds, media attention, and even inspiring themed pastries across Mexico City. As Mexico celebrated its place in the tournament’s knockout stage, Merlin’s popularity soared alongside the team’s success.

Owned by the Gomez family, Merlin first gained attention after a casual street video captured him waddling through a busy avenue in Mexico City. The clip quickly spread online, transforming the feathered football fan into a national celebrity. Since then, television crews, football supporters, and curious tourists have flocked to meet the duck, often stopping him for photos and videos.

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Merlin becomes a symbol of world cup fever

Wearing jersey number 12, a number often associated with football supporters, Merlin has become a light-hearted symbol of fan culture during the tournament. Vendors have embraced his fame, with local bakeries creating pastries inspired by his image and broadcasters playfully seeking his “predictions” for upcoming matches.

His appearances at major public viewing areas and fan zones have only increased his popularity. Even rainy matchdays have not stopped supporters from gathering to catch a glimpse of the now-famous duck.

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From family pet to viral celebrity

According to the Gomez family, Merlin is much more than an internet sensation. He was gifted to them after the loss of a previous pet duck and quickly became a beloved member of the household. Fourteen-year-old Cristian Gomez helps care for him, while the family ensures he stays comfortable during public outings by carrying water and spare clothing.

Merlin enjoys a varied diet that includes fruits, vegetables, fish, and insects, although his owners admit he occasionally indulges in tacos. A recent veterinary visit reportedly revealed that the duck could benefit from shedding a little weight.

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A mascot-like presence for mexico fans

As World Cup excitement continues to sweep across Mexico, Merlin’s rise reflects the festive atmosphere surrounding the tournament. What began as an ordinary walk through the city has evolved into a nationwide phenomenon, with many fans treating the duck as an unofficial mascot of Mexico’s World Cup celebrations.