'Mere Bhai Ko ₹6000 Ka Fine Mari': Man Spots Female SP Riding Vehicle Without Helmet In Bihar's Madhubani, Demands Action - VIDEO

A video from Bihar’s Madhubani district has triggered a heated discussion online after a female police inspector was allegedly seen riding a scooter without wearing a helmet. The clip quickly spread across social media platforms, with many users questioning whether traffic rules are being applied equally to everyone.

According to claims circulating online, the same officer had recently imposed a ₹6,000 challan on a man for violating traffic regulations. After the video surfaced, several people began criticizing what they described as “double standards” in enforcing road safety laws.

Social media users question unequal enforcement

The viral clip sparked strong reactions from internet users, many of whom accused authorities of failing to follow the same rules they expect citizens to obey.

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One user commented, “If common people are fined for breaking rules, officers should set the example first.” Another wrote, “Those responsible for enforcing traffic laws should not be seen violating them publicly.”

Several users also questioned whether strict enforcement is becoming more about collecting fines than promoting genuine road safety awareness. Comments such as “Rules should be equal for everyone” and “Power should not place anyone above the law” were widely shared online.

Debate over road safety and public trust

The incident has reignited a larger debate about accountability among public officials. Many people online argued that when police personnel themselves ignore safety regulations like helmet use, it weakens public confidence in traffic campaigns and enforcement drives.

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Road safety experts often stress that helmets significantly reduce the risk of fatal head injuries in accidents. In India, wearing a helmet is mandatory for two-wheeler riders under the Motor Vehicles Act, and violations can attract penalties in several states.

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Social media users pointed out that public officials are expected to lead by example, especially in matters involving public safety. Some users even posted sarcastic remarks, questioning whether traffic laws apply differently to officers and ordinary citizens.

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Video continues to spread online

As the video continues circulating across social media, discussions around fairness, accountability, and traffic discipline are growing stronger. While many people have criticized the officer’s actions, others have called for authorities to ensure that traffic laws are enforced uniformly, regardless of a person’s position or status.

The Bihar Police has not officially responded to the viral claims at the center of the controversy so far. Meanwhile, the debate online shows no signs of slowing down, with users continuing to share opinions and reactions about the incident.