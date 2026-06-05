'Mera Pati Police Me Hai': Gurgaon Woman Sparks Outrage After Hitting Pedestrian With Car - VIDEO

A heated exchange between a pedestrian and a woman driver in Gurgaon’s Sector 62 has gone viral on social media, sparking conversations around road safety, accountability, and the misuse of personal connections.

The incident came to light after a video surfaced online showing a man confronting a woman seated inside her car. According to the man, the woman allegedly drove her vehicle over his foot while he was walking along the roadside. However, instead of apologising, he claimed she became confrontational and attempted to intimidate him by mentioning her husband’s position in the police force.

Video captures argument between driver and pedestrian

The pedestrian recorded the encounter and shared footage of the exchange. In the video, he can be seen questioning the woman about the alleged collision and filming the vehicle, including its Haryana registration number.

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As the argument intensified, the woman defended herself and blamed the man for the incident. She said, “Tu beech rastey mein chal raha hai isiliye tereko lagi (You are walking in the middle of the road that’s why you got hit).”

The remark immediately prompted a response from the man, who challenged her version of events. He turned the camera towards the surroundings and argued that the vehicle was positioned towards the side of the road rather than in the middle.

“Aapki gadi beech raste mein khadi hai kya? Side mein nahi dikh rahi aapko? (Is your car parked in the middle of the road? Can’t you see it’s parked at the side?)” he asked.

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Mention of police connection draws attention

One of the most talked-about moments from the video came when the woman referred to her husband’s profession during the confrontation. While speaking to the man, she stated that her husband worked in the police, a remark that many online users viewed as an attempt to exert influence during the dispute.

The clip rapidly gained traction across social media platforms, with viewers debating whether personal connections are often used to avoid accountability in public disputes.

Social media reacts

The video triggered strong reactions from netizens, many of whom criticised the woman’s conduct.

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“This is peak entitlement. Hits someone’s foot, and instead of basic decency, she flexes fake police power. Classic case of zero accountability on Indian roads. Hope the guy gets justice and her car gets towed. Gurgaon traffic never disappoints for the wrong reasons,” wrote one user.

“What is this logic? My husband is in the police. Is this giving a license to them to do crime???” questioned another.

“A simple sorry was enough, but her fragile ego made her famous,” commented a third user.

“When will people stop showing off their connection?” asked another person.

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Echoing concerns about unequal treatment, one social media user remarked, “In India, it often feels as though laws are enforced only for common people, while the wealthy, politicians, bureaucrats, and influential individuals are treated differently.”

Incident fuels larger discussion

While the exact circumstances leading to the alleged collision remain unclear, the viral video has reignited discussions about responsible driving, pedestrian safety, and the perception that influential individuals can leverage their connections during disputes. As the clip continues to circulate online, many users are calling for greater accountability on the roads regardless of a person's social or professional background.