Meet Naman Gupta, Noida Man Who Has Gone Viral For Preparing Soft Toys Out Of Littered Cigarette Butts

VIDEO: Noida Man Goes Viral For Using Littered Cigarette Butts To Create Kid-Friendly Soft Toys | Instagram/Code Effort

In a recent story about a 'Best out of waste' product, a man named Naman Gupta from Noida is going viral for turning littered cigarette butts into something presentable and fun. He and his team of workers are actively engaged in collecting these cigarette ends, taking out the fibrous element, and stuffing them into soft toys. This impressive twist given to the thrown away cigarette butts has caught the attention of internet users, and it is making them hit the like button.

In a video shared by a recycling initiative encouraging sustainable produce, Code Effort by Gupta, featured people preparing soft toys out of littered cigarette butts. The footage ran down people through the entire process that went behind turning the waste into lovable toys.

Take a look at the video below

Cigarette butts to soft toys

The video pointed out that on an annual basis, more than 4.5 trillion cigarette butts are disposed off across the globe, sparking an idea of recycling and producing something better. Gupta and his brother reportedly founded Code Effort, an initiative which processes and produces upcycled stuffed toys by scanning toxic metals and treating the butts until they are testified to be safe.

The video opened by showing Naman Gupta placing his hands into the pile of the smoked waste, followed by processing them to a safer side. "I am Naman Gupta. I come from Noida city in India. I'm on a mission to recycle cigarette butt", he says, as the visuals show him involving in the method to turn the litter into something good.

24 hours to make it safer

In the video, Gupta mentions that he directly sources the core material, cigarette butts, from ragpickers. Then, his team of workers take out the fibers carefully before it is treated for 24 hours to get rid off toxic contents. "All the products are kid-friendly and certified to be safe", he clarifies.

"Most parents would say cigarettes are not toys, but Naman Gupta from Noida, India has found a sustainable way to recycle cigarette butt litter… into stuffed animals", the video caption read when it was posted online on Instagram.