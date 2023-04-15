Meet 'Claudia,' a 19-year-old girl who is an AI selling nudes online; netizens react

Claudia | Reddit

'F/19 feeling pretty today,' thats what Claudia’s post reads. The dark-haired 19-year-old girl selling nudes on Reddit is not a human but an AI. According to a Rolling Stone report, the Reddit account responsible for the photo appears to post mainly adult content, including lewd photos, that prompts online strangers to interact.

The account was started as a joke by the two computer science students after reading about a man who made $500 using photos of real women. They made about $100 selling AI-generated naked photos of Claudia before she was exposed for being AI, per the Rolling Stone report.

Claudia's creation has created quite a buzz on social media. It comes at a time when AI-based picture-creation tools have already sparked concerns about how the most recent technology might be abused by many individuals to make money and be used for other purposes.

This incident is also a wake up call for the authorities, as photographers and artists have expressed concerns and called for more regulation with the advancements of AI.

While the adult entertainment industry, comprising both supporters and protesters of AI-generated models. Unstable Diffusion, a group campaigning to legitimize AI-generated porn, raised nearly $60,000 on Kickstarter before being banned from the crowdfunding site. And Deepfake porn has long drawn criticism for using a person's likeness to create adult content without their consent.

Claudia's post has caused quite a stir, and a lot of people are commenting under it. Netizens have made sure to warn others about the AI-generated image.

"For those who aren't aware I'm going to kill your fantasy. This is literally an AI creation, if you've worked with AI image models and making your own long enough, you can 10000% tell," one user commented under the selfie.

"This photo may be AI generated, it may not. Either way it is not against our rules. Please do not report this photo. Moderators are aware of it. Any future reports will be given to the Admins as 'Report Abuse'," wrote another user.

"Your post history and images are all AI generated...nice try." commented another user.