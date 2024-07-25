Meaning Of Kamala In Different Languages Goes Viral, Desi User Adds Unexpected 'Pan Masala' Twist To X Thread

Kamala Harris | X

Amidst the US election battle, an X thread about what the word 'Kamala' means is going viral. With a picture of presidential nominee Kamala Harris, an X user shared what her name means in different languages and regions. The post started with what the name meant in Arabic and concluded with how it is perceived in America. Soon, netizens reacted to the post and said what the term 'Kamala' reminds them in India.

in india it means pan masala https://t.co/ohfiPa58ml — b (@kiritotwts) July 24, 2024

A reply that caught the attention of people online suggested that 'Kamala' in India makes most remember about a pan masala brand by the name, rather than its original meaning or anything else. "In India, it means pan masala" read the user's comment to the viral post.

People termed the 'pan masala' reference "Savage" and shared memes to react to it. Laughter emojis to surfaced in reply to the association of the name with the tobacco brand.

President Joe Biden made a striking decision to drop his bid for reelection and endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party nominee as the country's president. However, opponent and former US President Donald Trump claimed that the female candidate is unfit to rule. Taking a dig at her, he said, ""For three and a half years, Lyin Kamala Harris has been the ultra-liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe. She is a radical left lunatic who will destroy our country if she ever gets the chance to get into office. We're not going to let that happen."