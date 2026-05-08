Matar-Paneer Sugarcane Juice Baffles Internet; Viral Video Has Netizens Saying, 'Sooryavanshi Wali Kheer Hi Khila Deta' - VIDEO

On a scorching summer afternoon, nothing feels more refreshing than a glass of chilled sugarcane juice topped with lemon, mint, and a pinch of black salt. However, a bizarre viral video circulating on social media has completely changed how people look at this beloved street drink.

Instead of the usual ingredients, a man stunned viewers by putting matar paneer curry directly into a sugarcane juice machine. Yes, along with crushed sugarcane, chunks of paneer were ground into the drink, creating what users jokingly called “sugarcane juice with matar paneer.”

Naturally, the internet had one question: “Are we supposed to eat roti with this juice now?”

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Internet reacts: “Worst experiment in the universe”

The strange food combination quickly triggered a wave of disbelief online. Social media users flooded comment sections with sarcasm, anger, and memes.

Some viewers labeled it “the worst experiment in the universe,” while others humorously demanded authorities intervene, saying such culinary experiments should be “illegal.” Many admitted the video alone was enough to make them feel nauseous.

Food lovers argued that traditional drinks are being ruined purely for attention and viral fame.

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The madness didn’t stop there

Just when people thought the experiment couldn’t get stranger, another viral clip surfaced showing sugarcane juice being blended with softy ice cream. Creators claimed the result tasted “very creamy,” but audiences were far from convinced.

One user said, "Isse accha Suryavanshi wali kheer khila deta."

Several commenters mocked the trend, joking, “Now only Harpic and phenyl are left to be added.” The exaggerated reactions highlighted growing frustration over extreme food content designed solely for views.