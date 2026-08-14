Masked Men Loot ₹80,000 From Greater Noida Cyber Cafe; Threaten Employee With Pistol - CCTV Footage Viral

A cyber cafe in Greater Noida’s Malkpur village was robbed of Rs 80,000 after two masked men allegedly entered the premises, threatened an employee with a pistol and escaped on a motorcycle. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the shop.

Two masked men enter cyber cafe

The robbery took place while cafe owner Mohit, a native of Aligarh, had stepped out for lunch. Mohit, who lives in rented accommodation close to the shop, had left a young employee, Usman, in charge of the cyber cafe.

According to the CCTV footage, two men arrived at the cafe on a motorcycle and entered the premises with their faces covered. One of the suspects allegedly pulled out a pistol and pointed it at Usman.

While one robber kept the employee under threat, the other moved towards a rack inside the shop.

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Employee threatened during robbery

The second suspect allegedly slapped Usman before opening the rack and removing Rs 80,000 kept inside it. As the two men were preparing to leave, Usman attempted to move outside the cafe.

One of the suspects then reportedly returned and warned him that he would be shot if he raised an alarm.

The robbers subsequently fled the scene on their motorcycle. After they had left, Usman raised the alarm, prompting police personnel to reach the cafe.

Police examine CCTV footage

A forensic team also visited the crime scene and collected evidence that could help investigators identify the suspects. Police are examining CCTV footage from the cafe and surrounding areas to track the movements of the two men before and after the robbery.

Senior police officials have constituted four teams to locate and arrest the accused.

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The Station House Officer said Mohit also assisted customers in depositing cash into their bank accounts through the cyber cafe. The officer added that Mohit had withdrawn and brought the Rs 80,000 from a bank shortly before the incident.

Did robbers follow cafe owner from bank?

Investigators are now looking into whether the robbery was planned after the suspects noticed Mohit carrying the cash from the bank.

Police are examining the possibility that the accused may have followed him from the bank and subsequently targeted the cyber cafe after learning that a large amount of cash was present there.

The CCTV recordings and forensic evidence are expected to play an important role in establishing the suspects’ identities, tracing their route and determining whether the robbery was pre-planned.